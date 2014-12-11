(Adds sentencing remarks)
LONDON Dec 11 A friend of Jimmy Savile, the
late British television presenter who was unmasked after his
death in 2011 as one of Britain's worst sex offenders, has been
jailed for 25 years for a string of underage sex crimes dating
back to the 1960s and 1970s.
Ray Teret was convicted earlier this month at Manchester
Crown Court of seven charges of rape and 11 of sexual assault on
11 victims.
At the time of the attacks more than 40 years ago, Teret,
73, was a popular Manchester DJ who had also worked for Savile
as a chauffeur.
Prosecutors told the court he had used his status to target
young and vulnerable girls who were impressionable and in some
cases simply star-struck.
Passing sentence, the judge Justice Baker said Savile's
death and media publicity about his crimes had been the catalyst
that led to Teret's prosecution.
He added: "Anyone who considers that society was a better
place then than now to be a child would do well to reflect upon
the evidence that this trial disclosed about that period; when
sex education ... was rudimentary and sexual matters in general
were little discussed within the home.
"That state of ignorance was one of the main facilitators of
your ability to exploit these young girls. It is clear that
throughout that period and in those capacities you exploited
your celebrity status to sexually abuse young girls at a time
when they were between 13 to 15 years of age."
After the sentence, Detective Chief Inspector Graham Brock
of Greater Manchester Police said four new complaints about
Teret had been received since the case began.
"After decades of hiding behind the veneer of being a
distinguished radio presenter, Ray Teret has finally been
exposed as the manipulative and dangerous sexual predator that
he is," he added in a statement.
Teret is the latest to be convicted of sex crimes in the
wake of revelations that Savile, once one of the BBC's top
presenters, had sexually abused hundreds of victims over
decades.
Dave Lee Travis, another radio DJ, was convicted in
September and entertainer Rolf Harris was jailed in July.
Savile, also famous for his charity fund-raising efforts, preyed
largely on children at hospitals and BBC premises.
