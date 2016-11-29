LONDON A British former soccer coach was charged on Tuesday with eight historical offences of sexual assault against a boy under the age of 14.

The charges against Barry Bennell, 62, who was a talent spotter at Crewe Alexandra and a coach at Manchester City, relate to "non-recent" child sexual abuse, the state prosecution service said without giving details.

The charges include indecent assault, inciting a boy to commit an act of gross indecency and assault with intent to commit buggery.

Bennell was charged after prosecutors received a file of evidence from Cheshire Police, the force in charge of the area of northwest England where Crewe Alexandra are based.

He is due to appear before South Cheshire Magistrates' Court in Crewe on Dec. 14.

