By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 29 Accountants still fail to
question banks properly over how they make provisions for poorly
performing loans on their books, Britain's auditing policeman
said on Wednesday.
The criticism goes to the heart of regulatory efforts since
the 2007-09 financial crisis to restore investor confidence in
the figures lenders publish about their health.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said in its annual
report it was concerned and disappointed there had been no
significant improvement in auditing loan-loss provisions at
banks and building societies in Britain.
There was "insufficient challenge" to the key assumptions
used to determine provisions, inadequate corroboration of
management's explanations, and insufficient verification of
supporting calculations, the watchdog added.
Accounting firms were accused of being too cosy with their
banking clients and giving them a clean bill of health just
before many had to be shored up by taxpayers in the crisis.
This prompted world leaders to call for reforms to make
banks book provisions much earlier.
"Insufficient evidence demonstrating the completeness of
information in respect of forbearance arrangements and the
implications for both provisioning and disclosures was also of
concern in a number of audits," the FRC said.
The watchdog has passed on its findings to the Bank of
England's prudential regulation authority, as it normally does.
Four accounting firms dominate auditing in the UK: PwC,
KPMG, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte.
KPMG said it worked and invested continuously to improve the
quality of its audits and the FRC's report and specific
observations were an important part of that process. E&Y
declined to comment. PwC and Deloitte had no immediate comment.
"NOT SUFFICIENTLY ENGAGED"
The Bank of England has said expected losses on bank loans
were in some cases greater than current provisions and worried
that delays in recognising losses and making provisions lead to
a wrong impression of asset values at banks.
Accounting rules are being changed to make banks recognise
losses sooner from around 2016 and for now the FRC is trying to
tighten how the current rule is applied.
It said UK auditors must also take a stronger lead in
checking mining and other companies whose registered "letterbox"
in Britain but nearly all of the activity is abroad.
More audits were given the poorest rating in the past year
partly because of issues relating to "letterbox" company audits
relying heavily on sign offs from accountants outside Britain.
"We don't believe that in all cases the UK group auditor is
sufficiently engaged in the work of the group's main
components," FRC executive director Paul George told Reuters.
The FRC is also looking at how some audit partners have
sought bonuses or promotion for winning advisory work from the
company whose books they are checking.
"Audit partners and staff cannot be incentivised to sell
non-audit services to clients," George said.
The FRC report saw an overall improvement in audit work,
especially at the top 350 listed companies, though accountants
still needed to question what clients were telling them. The
report is based on a review of 85 sample companies, of which 33
were from the top listings.