LONDON Nov 6 Britain's listed companies may
have to publish details of risks that could put them out of
business and auditors will have to verify all the risks have
been properly disclosed, in reforms proposed by the accounting
watchdog.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) wants a cultural
change to end box-ticking exercises of the past. Its proposed
reforms follow the 2007-09 financial crisis which saw banks
being rescued by taxpayers despite accountants giving them a
clean bill of health just months before.
The FRC, which polices company reporting and accountants,
proposed on Wednesday that listed companies publish in their
financial reports specific risks to their solvency and
liquidity.
Companies currently only state they are a "going concern",
meaning they can pay their bills for the next 12 months, without
going into too much detail. Following a consultation period, the
final changes are due to take effect for Sept. 2015 financial
year end statements.
"What we are trying to do is give rise to a step change in
some companies in terms of the robustness and depth of the
assessment they make about solvency and liquidity risk," said
Melanie McLaren, FRC executive director for codes and standards.
"We also want to make sure the companies take auditors
alongside in that step change," McLaren said.
Many companies already examine risks in depth but don't
publish those risks in detail, she added.
REWIRING BRAINS
The auditors will continue to assess if a company is a
"going concern" but in future would have to disclose if they
feel any risks to solvency and liquidity have not been fully
described or robustly addressed by the company.
"The subtext is a big cultural challenge to auditors because
the risk management world has been dominated by box tickers,"
said Douglas Anderson, a partner at consultancy Hymans
Robertson.
"It almost requires the brains of the auditors to be rewired
to think about the stuff not written about. It requires you to
look ahead while a lot of internal controls are backward
looking," Anderson said.
Investors are likely to welcome the proposal which
encourages boards to explain how any significant weaknesses in
risk management and internal control are being addressed, said
Hywel Ball, UK head of assurance at EY.
"But only time will tell whether this proposal, if
implemented, results in lengthy or boilerplate disclosures."
The FRC is likely to put forward guidance on what investors
think is pertinent in terms of risks in a bid to crack down on
vague disclosures, McLaren said.
The change will mean more companies outside financial
services hiring chief risk officers, and pressure on company
audit committees to think more strategically, Anderson said.