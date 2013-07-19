By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 19
LONDON, July 19 Britain's "Big Four" accountants
will find out on Monday to what extent their dominant grip on
the UK market will be loosened to offer smaller rivals a better
chance of competing.
KPMG, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers
and Ernst & Young check the books of nearly
all top UK companies, with some sticking with the same
accountant for decades.
The auditors are under the gun for giving banks a clean bill
of health just a few months before several lenders had to be
rescued by UK taxpayers in the 2008/09 financial crisis.
Britain's Competition Commission outlined in February
measures it was considering taking to end long and cozy
relationships between the UK's top 350 listed companies and the
Big Four accounting firms.
Possible actions included making it mandatory for companies
to put out their audit work to public tender every five to seven
years, or to change auditor every seven to 14 years.
The watchdog has also looked at giving investors a bigger
role in selecting the auditor and other measures to ensure
accountants are sceptical of what customers tell them.
The watchdog may go further than the auditing regulator, the
Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which has a new rule
requiring companies to consider putting out their audit work to
tender at least once a decade or explain publicly if they don't.
The Big Four say there is plenty of competition and point to
downward pressure on fees and more companies retendering their
book-keeping since the FRC made its rule change.
Critics say steps by the watchdog will simply see more
switching among the Big Four as rivals are too small to handle
many of the blue chip companies with operations across the
world.
But the competition watchdog is under political pressure to
act as it was a House of Lords inquiry which led to the sector
being referred to the competition authorities.
Britain's hand may be forced in any case.
The European Union is approving a law that would make
switching auditors compulsory, and ban auditors from offering
some advisory services to customers whose books they check.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the House of
Representatives voted on July 8 to block the country's auditor
industry watchdog from forcing companies to switch accountants.