By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 26
Unilever is looking for a new
auditor, after 26 years with PwC, to comply with a new rule,
prompted by questions over why accountants gave banks a clean
bill of health just weeks before they were rescued by taxpayers
in the 2008 financial crisis.
Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said last year
that companies should consider changing their auditor at least
every decade in order to end cosy long-term relationships.
Only a few blue-chip companies have taken any action so far.
HSBC, a KPMG client since 1991, has said it will
put the work out to tender - the only bank to do so.
Barclays has yet to consider a tender, having used
PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for the past century, Royal Bank of
Scotland has been with Deloitte since 2000, and PwC has
audited Lloyds' books for about 140 years.
Asset manager Schroders has just retendered but had
to stay with PwC after discovering that appointing KPMG would
breach conflict of interest rules. KPMG has also just replaced
Deloitte as auditor for insurer RSA.
Change is costly and time-consuming and used to occur only
because of disagreements between auditor and client.
A UK Competition Commission investigation found that almost
a third of top 100 companies have had the same auditor for more
than two decades. The "Big Four" - PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst
& Young - audit most of the top firms.
"To maintain Unilever's position at the forefront of good
governance, we have decided to put our statutory audit work out
to tender with the intention of nominating a new external
auditor for 2014," Unilever Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc
Huët said in a statement.
Melanie McLaren, the FRC's executive director for codes and
standards, said the rule was beginning to prove itself and will
urge the Competition Commission to hold off for the time being.
But the Competition Commission proposed on Monday that top
companies should put their book-keeping work out to tender every
five years, a significant hardening of the FRC initiative.
And the European Union is approving a draft law that is
likely to go further and force an actual change in auditor.
Another criticism is that some companies are so big that
tendering will see the Big Four swapping customers rather than
giving smaller auditors a chance to have a piece of the pie.