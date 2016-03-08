LONDON, March 8 Companies must warn investors in
their annual reports about the ongoing risks posed by Britain
potentially leaving the European Union or lower commodity
prices, the UK's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday.
Many companies are in the process of compiling their annual
reports for 2015 and have asked the Financial Reporting Council
(FRC) for more guidance on what to include this year.
"Asset prices have been volatile, oil prices have moved
further, in certain jurisdictions interest rates have fallen,
and the UK's referendum on EU membership has been announced,"
FRC Chief Executive Stephen Haddrill said in a letter to
companies published on Tuesday.
Accounts offer investors a snapshot of a company's health
at the end of the reporting period, but Haddrill said events or
information subsequently coming to light which affect valuations
may need to be disclosed.
"The range of outcomes you have considered to be reasonably
possible may need to revisited," he said.
"Financial reporting standards require companies to disclose
material post balance sheet events including the nature of each
event and its estimated financial impact," Haddrill added.
Many of the biggest companies listed in Britain are heavily
exposed to oil and commodity markets which have suffered a
beating.
Banking shares have also suffered since the start of the
year on worries over how they can make money when interest rates
are falling into negative territory in some cases.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)