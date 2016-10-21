(Adds IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Oct 21 Britain should not go it alone by
adopting its own book-keeping rules after it leaves the European
Union, though the global regulations in place could be tailored,
the country's accounting watchdog said on Friday.
Listed companies in the EU are required to apply the
accounting standards adopted by the International Accounting
Standards Board, which has its headquarters in London.
Once Britain leaves the EU it would have a choice whether to
apply them. Some British politicians and investors have said the
IASB rules, known as IFRS, exacerbated the financial crisis and
lack rigour.
"Brexit could have significant implications for the adoption
of international financial reporting standards depending on the
exit arrangements negotiated by the government," Paul George,
executive director for corporate governance and reporting at the
Financial Reporting Council, said,
"The FRC continues to support the application of a single
set of high quality global financial reporting standards for
listed companies."
IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst said Britain would be giving
an "extraordinary" signal to the world if it ditched IFRS rules
that are being applied by more than 100 countries.
"I don't expect that to happen," Hoogervorst told Reuters.
He also said it would also be "odd" for the IASB to remain
in London if Britain turned its back on IFRS.
But post-Brexit, he does expect Britain to set up its own
process for endorsing IFRS rules for formal use by listed
companies.
"They will have a true endorsement process like Europe has
with a positive attitude to endorse unless we produce something
they consider crazy," Hoogervorst said.
The FRC said it would identify potential risks to the
accounting framework at the point Britain leaves the EU and
afterwards, and consider opportunities for improvements.
The FRC's comments were included in a review of company
reports in Britain, which found that financial statements were
generally good but needed to inject more balance in their
reporting of performance.
"Trust is eroded by excessive or inappropriate use of
underlying profit figures, alternative performance measures, and
failure to acknowledge when things haven't gone as well as
expected," the FRC said.
The watchdog, which has powers to fine individual
accountants and their firms for falling below auditing
standards, reviewed 192 company reports up in the year to March.
"We wrote to 33 companies to alert them that we will review
their tax disclosures in their next annual report and accounts
in order to encourage more transparency," the FRC said.
The report did not name companies or their auditors and said
most companies concerned had agreed to resolve the issues.
"Disappointingly, no FTSE 100 company that we reviewed stood
out as a role model in this area of reporting," it said,
referring to tax disclosures.
