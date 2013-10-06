LONDON Oct 7 Spending on Internet advertising
in Britain jumped by nearly a fifth in the first half of 2013 to
3 billion pounds ($4.85 billion), lifted by mobile video ads and
marketing on social media by brands cashing in on signs of
economic recovery.
Spending on mobile phones alone rose 127 percent to 429.2
million pounds from 188.1 million in the year-ago period,
according to a report by the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB)
on Monday.
Britain has led the way in moving advertising from print
media and radio to the web, boosted by the high take-up of
broadband and the popularity of smartphones and tablet computers
which can access the Internet on the go.
More than two thirds of Britons own smartphones, according
to a report earlier this year by technology company MobiLens.
Brands selling consumer goods such as clothing, food and
jewellery became the biggest users of mobile advertising, almost
doubling their share to 26.8 percent from 14.5 percent, the IAB
said.
"People are spending more and more of their lives online,"
said Tim Elkington, Director of Research & Strategy at the
Internet Advertising Bureau.
"Advertisers spent almost 1,300 percent more on mobile video
than a year ago," he added.
($1 = 0.6184 British pounds)
(Editing by David Cowell)