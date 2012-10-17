LONDON Oct 18 British companies cut marketing budgets again in the third quarter, making it increasingly doubtful that the total spend on advertising will rise at all in 2012, a survey said on Thursday.

Some 23 percent of companies questioned reported a reduction in marketing budgets in the quarter compared to 18 percent that saw a rise, the advertising industry association's IPA Bellwether survey found.

The result indicates that companies have become increasingly pessimistic as the year has progressed, with the net balance of minus 5.5 percent down from minus 1.1 percent in the second quarter and plus 1 percent in the first.

Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit and author of the report, said disappointing sales had prompted companies to reduce their marketing budgets again.

"The modest increase in budgets that had been set at the start of the year looks to instead turn into a reduction in spend compared with 2011, as companies seek to reduce costs," he said.

"It therefore seems likely that marketing spend will have fallen for a fifth successive year."

Internet advertising was the only type of marketing that saw an increase in budgets in the quarter, the survey found. Traditional media advertising, sales promotions, direct marketing and all other types of advertising fell, it said.

The IPA Bellwether survey uses data drawn from a panel of around 300 UK marketing professionals.