LONDON Oct 18 British companies cut marketing
budgets again in the third quarter, making it increasingly
doubtful that the total spend on advertising will rise at all in
2012, a survey said on Thursday.
Some 23 percent of companies questioned reported a reduction
in marketing budgets in the quarter compared to 18 percent that
saw a rise, the advertising industry association's IPA
Bellwether survey found.
The result indicates that companies have become increasingly
pessimistic as the year has progressed, with the net balance of
minus 5.5 percent down from minus 1.1 percent in the second
quarter and plus 1 percent in the first.
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit and author of
the report, said disappointing sales had prompted companies to
reduce their marketing budgets again.
"The modest increase in budgets that had been set at the
start of the year looks to instead turn into a reduction in
spend compared with 2011, as companies seek to reduce costs," he
said.
"It therefore seems likely that marketing spend will have
fallen for a fifth successive year."
Internet advertising was the only type of marketing that saw
an increase in budgets in the quarter, the survey found.
Traditional media advertising, sales promotions, direct
marketing and all other types of advertising fell, it said.
The IPA Bellwether survey uses data drawn from a panel of
around 300 UK marketing professionals.