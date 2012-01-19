LONDON Jan 19 British companies,
motivated by a desire to protect market share and wary of the
economic outlook, nudged up their marketing budgets in the
fourth quarter, a survey showed on Thursday.
The IPA Bellwether report revealed a marginal increase in
marketing spend -- with 20 percent of companies reporting an
upward revision against 19 percent that reported a reduction --
lifting the spend for a second quarter in a row.
The report made clear, however, that the slight upward trend
did not reflect improving conditions, as business optimism among
marketing executives was at levels last seen ahead of the 2008
financial crisis.
"Marketing executives' confidence for the industries in
which they operate has fallen to an 11-quarter low," it said.
"Additionally, executives reported that financial prospects
for their own companies had deteriorated for the first time
since first quarter 2009."
Initial data showed marketing budgets were set to rise in
2012 relative to 2011, but that the planned increase was weaker
than in any year prior to 2009.
That may disappoint advertising groups which have said they
expect 2012 budgets to be boosted by the London Olympics.
The report said the drop in business confidence would add to
growing uncertainty around future growth in advertising markets.
Chris Williamson, the chief economist at Markit and author
of the report, said the near-flat budget reflected similar
stagnation in the overall economy.
He added there were also signs companies were increasingly
reluctant to invest in traditional media campaigns, instead
diverting money to the internet and direct marketing campaigns.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Hulmes)