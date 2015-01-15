LONDON Jan 15 Fewer British companies raised their advertising budgets in the fourth quarter than the previous three months, an industry survey showed on Thursday.

The report said 21 percent of companies signalled a rise in marketing spend in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with 15 percent that cut budgets, giving a net balance of 6.1 percent, compared with 12.6 percent in the previous quarter and 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013.

A slowdown in the fourth quarter was not typical of spending patterns, according to Chris Williamson, the author of the IPA Bellwether report.

The result still represented a ninth successive quarter of growth and the average growth rate for marketing budgets in 2014 was the highest in the survey's 15-year history, he said.

"Given the upcoming general election, the likelihood of interest rates starting to rise in 2015 ... it's not surprising we are seeing companies report increased uncertainty about the year ahead," said Williamson, whose data was based on a survey of around 300 companies.

Growth was the strongest in internet advertising, which was double that of traditional media advertising. PR, direct marketing, events and sales promotions also showed growth. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)