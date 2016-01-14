LONDON Jan 14 The number of British companies
that raised their advertising budgets in the fourth quarter of
2015 slowed to its lowest level in nearly three years as
concerns over the economy grew, according to an industry survey
on Thursday.
The IPA Bellwether report said a net balance of 0.5 percent
of companies increased their advertising budgets, compared with
4.4 percent in the previous quarter and 6.1 percent in the same
period the year before.
While the number was the lowest in 11 quarters, it still
meant advertising budget growth had been sustained for 13
successive quarters.
Concerns over Britain's economy, which has outpaced many of
its peers in the developed world over the past couple of years,
are beginning to weigh on consumer confidence after growth
slowed to 0.4 percent in the third quarter, according to
official figures published in December.
An upcoming referendum on a possible exit from the European
Union is adding to uncertainty over the future.
Companies' confidence in their own financial prospects
slowed to a net balance of 20.4 percent from 22.4 percent the
previous quarter.
However, a net 24.6 percent of advertisers said they
expected to see growth in their total budgets for the coming
year.
"Companies are maintaining a keen sense of
cost-consciousness and a value-for-money approach to their
marketing budgets. Such forces have probably weighed on growth
in the final quarter of the year," said Paul Smith, senior
economist at Markit and author of the report.
"We therefore wait to see if Q4 2015 proves to be a nadir in
the current cycle or whether we have a little way to go before
we again see a sustained upward trajectory."
Growth was strongest in internet advertising, which posted a
6.9 percent rise, followed by traditional media, PR and events.
However net reductions were seen in sales promotions, market
research and direct marketing.
The IPA Bellwether report was drawn up from a survey of
around 300 companies based in Britain.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)