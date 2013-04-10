LONDON, April 10 Advertising spending on the
internet jumped 12.5 percent in Britain last year, defying a
flagging economy as companies battled to reach consumers
spending more time on smartphones and tablet computers.
The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) said on Wednesday a
study conducted by PwC showed spending on online advertising
reached 5.42 billion pounds ($8.4 billion) in 2012.
The study, which used data from companies that had provided
information the previous year, said internet ad spending rose
607 million pounds on 2011, with some 323 million pounds due to
an increase in mobile advertising.
Britain has led the way in moving advertising from
traditional areas like newspapers and radio to the internet. A
high take up of broadband and the rise of smartphones and tablet
computers which allow users to access the internet on the go
have helped the shift.
"Advertisers are increasingly buying integrated campaigns
across online and mobile rather than regarding mobile as an
afterthought," said Tim Elkington, Director of Research &
Strategy at the Internet Advertising Bureau.
With around two-thirds of Britons owning a smartphone as of
December 2012, mobile advertising now accounts for almost 10
percent of all digital ad spending, compared with about 1
percent in 2009.
Video advertising grew 46 percent to 160 million pounds,
accounting for 12 percent of online and mobile display in 2012.
Demand for mobile ads is likely to increase after auctions
for next-generation 4G airwaves earlier this year, which are set
to deliver speeds more than five times faster than 3G services.
These services will make downloading high-resolution video
easier and enable better multi-tasking on the latest smartphones
and tablets. EE, Britain's biggest mobile operator, said on
Tuesday it was on track to sign up 1 million customers for its
4G service by the end of the year.
The consumer goods sector overtook the finance sector as the
biggest spender on digital display advertising - accounting for
almost 16 percent of display ad spend in 2012.
($1 = 0.6544 British pounds)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Potter)