LONDON, July 12 British companies cut their
marketing budgets for the first time in a year in the second
quarter, as pessimism about the economy regained the upper hand,
a survey said on Thursday.
The downward revision was marginal, however, with 23 percent
of companies surveyed reducing advertising spend against 22
percent reporting a rise, suggesting it remains a close call as
to whether total marketing spend will increase this year as a
whole, according to the IPA Bellwether report.
Business confidence also waned in the second quarter after a
surge in the first, with marketing executives' views on
prospects for their industries sliding sharply to a net minus
16.8 percent from plus 1 percent in the first quarter, it said.
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit and the report's
author, said the downturn in confidence was not surprising given
recent events in the euro zone, which is the UK's main trading
partner, coupled with gloomy domestic economic trends.
"Business confidence has taken a step back again, having
perked up briefly at the start of the year, which has caused
companies to review their planned spend on marketing this year,"
Williamson said.
"The focus has been on cutting back on main media
advertising, direct marketing and below-the-line activities and
reallocating that money towards sales promotions and the
Internet, both of which are often cited as a means to quickly
grow sales, especially in a downturn when customers are
particularly cost conscious," he added.
The findings contrast with recent comments from WPP Plc
, the world's biggest advertising company, which said in
June its UK operations had experienced growth of 4.2 percent in
the first four months of the year on a constant-currency basis,
although it said growth had fallen back slightly in April.
Williamson said sentiment was nothing like as negative as it
was late last year, arguing any upturn in business optimism
could soon feed through to higher marketing spend.
"The Olympics should of course also provide a boost in the
third quarter," he added.
The IPA Bellwether survey is based on the quarterly
responses from marketing executives at about 300 UK-based
companies.