LONDON Jan 19 A MoneySuperMarket advert featuring a bodyguard dressed in suit and sunglasses dancing suggestively at a rally was the most complained-about campaign of 2016, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said on Thursday.

Another ad for the same company featuring a competitive dance-off between two groups of men - one in suit jackets and hot pants, the other dressed as builders - took second spot in the ASA's Top 10 list of complaints last year.

The list also included a Paddypower advert showing blind footballers mistakenly kicking a cat, a Home Office campaign against domestic violence and a Match.com ad showing two topless women kissing.

Despite the complaints, none of the boundary-pushing adverts was withdrawn from television screens, because ASA judged them unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence.

"The ads that attract the highest number of complaints are often not the ones that need banning," said Guy Parker, chief executive at ASA.

"Our action leads to thousands of ads being amended or withdrawn each year, mostly for being misleading, but there wasn't one misleading ad in the Top 10."

The vast majority of complaints received by the ASA are targeted at misleading adverts but 2016's top 10 all attracted complaints for being offensive.

Three MoneySuperMarket.com adverts attracted almost 2,500 complaints, including another featuring pole-dancing builders.

Viewers felt the twerking was distasteful and not suitable for children but the complaints were not upheld as the ASA maintained there was a difference between distasteful and offensive.

Also featured were a Gourmet Burger Kitchen advert which urged its customers to give up vegetarianism; a Maltesers ad showing a disabled woman talking about her boyfriend and a Smart Energy ad featuring the cartoon characters Gaz and Leccy.

