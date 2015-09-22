* U.S. acquisition of Aga completes this week
* Deal follows modernisation of 93-year-old stove
* New owner to take quintessential English brand further
afield
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Sept 22 The sale of oven maker Aga
Rangemaster to a U.S. owner with global ambitions caps
the transformation of a quintessential English country brand
created by some of the biggest names in global design,
advertising - and espionage.
The acquisition of Aga for $202 million by Middleby
Corporation follows a brief bidding war with U.S. rival
Whirlpool for the maker of the colourful cast-iron
stoves that can weigh as much as a male polar bear, cost $18,000
and, in older versions, take two days to heat.
The deal, set to be completed this week, marks the latest in
a list of premium British brands to fall under foreign ownership
in recent years, to the dismay of some business commentators who
want to see it kept in British hands.
But the sale to a U.S. company is also testament to the
enduring appeal of a product invented in 1922, the year James
Joyce's "Ulysses" was published and radio took off.
In Britain, it has become synonymous with aspirational
middle-class country living and inspires huge loyalty in owners,
including members of the royal family and Prime Minister David
Cameron.
It struggled as demand was hit during the global financial
crisis, but has recently returned to form with modern, more
efficient versions of the cooker, and hopes to build on its
heritage by exploiting Middleby's global network.
"The fundamental design of the Aga has always been its
virtue but behind the front and the look is now a completely
different product," Aga Rangemaster CEO William McGrath told
Reuters, before he steps down as part of the sale.
"The design makes it iconic, the radiant heat makes it
iconic but how it is delivered is something that has changed
from generation to generation, from solid fuel, through oil and
gas to electric and now programmable electric."
The heat, created by the continuously burning stove, made
the old Aga distinctive, but it also drew its critics.
Great in winter when it could heat half the house, one owner
complained that you "sweat buckets while boiling an egg" in
summer. For many the cost of fuel can also prove prohibitive
while environmental groups criticised the impact of the
traditional stoves.
Modern versions can be easily switched on and off, including
with a smartphone, while smaller models have been created to
appeal to city dwellers.
Around 80 percent of those sold today are the newer, more
efficient designs that have been launched since 2011, and are
offered in a variety of colours from rose, pewter and lemon to
pistachio and aubergine.
"You can get all the virtues of an Aga in a 60 centimetre
package, which is something we'd expect over the next five to 10
years to become a more and more appreciable part of the
business," said McGrath. The largest version of the stove can be
2.5 times that size.
ASPIRATIONAL LIVING
McGrath said the new owner was also drawn to its heritage -
a company with a history that reads like a spy novel.
Created in 1922, the first Aga was invented by Swedish Nobel
Prize winning physicist Gustaf Dalen who, confined to his home
after being blinded in an accident, witnessed his wife
struggling to cook on their old range.
By 1929 manufacturing had begun in central England, with
early sales driven by David Ogilvy, a salesman who went on to
become one of the most famous advertising men in the world, the
original 'Mad Men' and founder of the Ogilvy & Mather ad agency.
Newer versions were designed by Raymond Loewy - who produced
some of the most famous product designs in history, including
Greyhound Scenicruiser buses, Coca-cola vending machines, Lucky
Strike boxes and the livery of Air Force One. He worked with
Douglas Scott, who later designed London's famous red buses.
A written history of the company notes however that several
of the leading protagonists including Ogilvy, his brother
Francis and W.T. Wren, an early Aga boss, also played important
roles for Britain in World War Two, either as spies, writing for
Winston Churchill or in aircraft manufacturing.
Britain is still Aga's biggest market but they can now be
found in the United States, Europe and China, and Middleby aims
to take the brand further afield.
The sale adds to concern among some Britons about the number
of prominent companies that have been bought by foreign owners,
including department store Harrods, toy brand Hamleys and
chocolate maker Cadbury. They fear that such sales could
ultimately put UK jobs at risk and dilute much of the brand's
appeal - its intrinsic Britishness.
McGrath is more positive, saying his firm hopes to mirror
the success of another luxury British brand, Jaguar Land Rover,
which has flourished under the ownership of India's Tata Group
.
"We'd love to get in the wheel tracks of Jaguar Land Rover,"
said McGrath. "Now the product has evolved, the potential can be
immense because the brand is much loved."
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)