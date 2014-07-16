LONDON, July 16 Britain's leading fraud
prosecutor is evaluating material alleging UK aid might have
been channelled to companies linked to James Ibori, a jailed
Nigerian former oil state governor, a top government lawyer said
on Wednesday.
"As part of that review, it (the Serious Fraud Office) is
examining whether there is any indication of an offence falling
within the criminal jurisdiction of England and Wales as opposed
to criminal jurisdictions overseas," Solicitor-General Oliver
Heald said in written response to a parliamentary question.
"No formal decision has yet been made in relation to this
matter and no investigation has been opened."
The Serious Fraud Office confirmed it had received material
from the government's Department for International Development
this February but said it was too soon to say whether it would
launch an investigation.
A full-blown investigation could be an embarrassment to
Prime Minister David Cameron, who brushed aside criticism at
home to last year to increase development aid - aimed at
alleviating some of the world's most abject poverty - by nearly
a third to $19 billion at a time of austerity at home.
Ibori, who governed oil-producing Delta State from 1999 to
2007, was jailed for 13 years in Britain in 2012 after pleading
guilty to 10 counts of money-laundering and fraud in one of the
biggest embezzlement cases seen in Britain.
He is the most senior politician to be held accountable for
the corruption that blights Africa's most populous nation, where
the majority have little or no power or running water.
