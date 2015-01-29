LONDON, Jan 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British aid
given to an agency investing in infrastructure projects in poor
nations has been wasted on travel and by poor financial
management and action is needed to ensure taxpayer money is not
wasted, a parliamentary watchdog said on Thursday.
The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) was
founded in 2002 by the Department for International Development
(DFID) and three other donors to drum up private investment in
projects ranging from water and sanitation to hydropower and
agriculture, the watchdog said.
The Public Accounts Committee, responsible for scrutinising
government spending, said DFID money accounted for 88 percent of
PIDG's funding in 2013 and DFID's total contribution was
expected to reach 860 million pounds ($1.31 billion) by 2017.
One of the committee's criticisms was that PIDG's travel
policy had, until last July, allowed staff to fly business class
of flights of more than four hours.
According to the National Audit Office, between January 2011
and July 2014 PIDG employees booked 15 flights which together
cost more than 75,000 pounds, the committee said.
It also expressed concern about poor governance.
"We recognise that PIDG operates in countries where
standards of governance can be challenging. However the
Department's oversight of PIDG has been unacceptably poor and
has left it open to questions about the integrity of PIDG's
investments and some of the companies with which it works," said
Public Accounts Committee chairwoman Margaret Hodge.
"Concerns were raised with us about the complex corporate
structures that PIDG's partners have sometimes established,
making it difficult to be certain about the ownership of
companies and creating a risk that those involved may have
criminal connections," she said in a statement.
The watchdog said it had questioned DFID and PIDG, which has
backed projects in Nigeria, Senegal, the Philippines, Cambodia
and other countries, on alleged links between investments funded
by PIDG and firms associated with "criminal fraudsters".
According to the watchdog, DFID and PIDG said that the fund
manager for two of PIDG's facilities had never been part owned
by a company with links to James Ibori, a former governor of
Nigeria's Delta State, but they had given no evidence for this.
Ibori was jailed in Britain in 2012 for 13 years after
pleading guilty to 10 counts of fraud and money laundering worth
50 million pounds ($76 million).
DFID defended its funding of PIDG, saying it had helped to
create 200,000 jobs and driven 6.8 billion pounds of private
investment into some of the world's poorest countries.
"This PAC report suggests that UK funds are at risk of
ending up in the wrong hands, citing alleged links between a
convicted fraudster and a PIDG-backed company," a DFID spokesman
said in a statement.
"These have been investigated thoroughly by the National
Audit Office, as well as DFID and PIDG, and absolutely no
evidence has been found to substantiate them."
DFID also said it had recently clamped down on "excessive
travel rates", adding that under PIDG's new policy staff can go
business class only on flights of at least five hours.
PIDG said it was working with DFID "to ensure the highest
standards of integrity, accountability and transparency".
"There is no evidence that any money has been lost to fraud
and corruption. Nor is there a direct link between any PIDG
company and Mr Ibori," a PIDG spokesman said in a statement
emailed to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The watchdog also said DFID's "poor oversight" of PIDG
allowed money to "sit idle" in a bank account rather than
funding projects - an average of 27 million pounds between
January 2012 and February 2014.
"It is essential for public confidence in spending on
overseas aid that the Department (DFID) is able to demonstrate
that UK taxpayers' money is being used for its intended purpose
- of helping the world's poorest people - and not ending up in
the wrong hands," Hodge said.
"Every pound that is lost to fraud and corruption is a pound
that could have been spent on educating a child, improving
health systems or supporting economic development," she added.
($1 = 0.6588 pounds)
(Reporting by Katie Nguyen; Editing by Tim Pearce)