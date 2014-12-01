LONDON, Dec 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's
Prince Harry revealed one of his biggest fears on Monday -
public speaking - as he coaxed other celebrities to speak out
about their secret anxieties as part of an online campaign to
reduce stigma associated with HIV/AIDS.
By revealing their hidden fears and guilty pleasures the
campaigners, including British singer Paloma Faith and American
artist Nicole Scherzinger, want to encourage everybody to share
their secrets using the hashtag #FeelNoShame.
Prince Harry, 30, who is fourth in line to the British
throne, said thousands of children died needlessly of HIV every
year because their illness was kept secret.
HIV is the second biggest cause of death amongst those aged
between 10 and 19 years old around the world and is the top
killer in Africa.
"One tragic issue in particular is the shame and stigma
linked to HIV," Prince Harry said in a statement as he launched
the campaign on World Aids Day.
"This causes thousands of children to needlessly die each
year because they're keeping their illness a secret and not
getting the medical attention they need."
The #FeelNoShame campaign by charity Sentebale, founded by
Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, aims to
prevent the spread of the virus by encouraging HIV-affected
people to speak out and seek support, with a particular focus on
helping HIV-positive children in Lesotho.
Lesotho has the third highest HIV/AIDS prevalence in the
world and 38,000 of its children are HIV-positive, according to
UN AIDS.
"Believe it or not, I get incredibly nervous before public
speaking, no matter how big the crowd or the audience," Prince
Harry revealed in a video on YouTube.
Paloma Faith's "terrible dark secret" is to spend hours
looking at other people's profiles on picture-sharing website
Instagram and eat chocolate when she feels depressed and mad.
Scherzinger, 36, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls and
judge on the TV talent show "The X Factor", revealed she often
doesn't feel "worth it" or "enough".
(Editing by Ros Russell)