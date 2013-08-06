LONDON Aug 7 The UK's advertising watchdog has
ruled against Airbus over its complaint that a Boeing Co
advert used misleading figures to promote one of its aircraft
against a rival made by the European company.
The Boeing advert, which ran late last year in trade
magazine Flight International, said its 747-8 wide-body jet had
a "26 percent trip cost advantage over the (Airbus) A380" and
was "8 percent more fuel efficient per seat".
In a ruling announced on Wednesday, Britain's Advertising
Standards Authority (ASA) said it had not upheld a claim by
Airbus, a unit of EADS, that the advert was misleading
and contained statements that could not be substantiated.
Fuel efficiency is becoming increasingly important for
airlines against a backdrop of high jetfuel prices, so
performance claims are a hot issue for Boeing and Airbus, fierce
rivals who slug it out for the lion's share of the $100 billion
a year global jet market.
The ASA said it agreed with Boeing that the advert was the
result of extensive technical analysis and was unlikely to
mislead the type of industry experts who read Flight magazine.
"The intended audience would understand that the comparisons
were based on modelling and assumptions, would be familiar with
the method of comparison used and would seek more information
before making a decision to purchase," the ASA said.
"We concluded that the advert was not likely to mislead."
Airbus also objected to the statement that the "fuel burn
per seat" figure was based on attributing 555 seats to the A380
and 467 seats to the 747-8, taking no account of "seat pitch",
which generally provides more space on the A380.
Airbus said the comparison was unfair because if the 747-8
was brought up to the same comfort standard as the A380 in terms
of seat pitch, it would be arranged with only 405 seats,
significantly increasing its fuel burn per seat.
The ASA said the advert's target audience would understand
that the plane's highly-customisable nature meant any efficiency
claims based on fuel burn per seat would be subject to
"considerable variability depending on a customer's exact
specifications".
A Boeing spokesman said the company was glad the ASA had
dismissed what it called "unfounded complaints". An Airbus
spokesman said the company maintained Boeing's failure to use
comparable seat counts in its advert skewed the statistics.
The ASA also said the information provided by Boeing in its
advert would be unlikely to impact the decision-making of
airlines, who are given access to vast amount of technical and
supporting documentation by planemakers.