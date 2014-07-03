* Ship is first of pair but prospect for second unclear
* Also unsure how many F-35 fighter jets it will carry
* Scottish touch to ceremony before Sept. referendum
By Sarah Young and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 4 Queen Elizabeth will officially
name the biggest warship Britain has ever built on Friday, the
latest step in a 6.2 billion pound ($10.6 billion) project to
build a new generation of aircraft carriers.
But the stage-managed show of military might and engineering
expertise comes at a time of financial uncertainty and it
remains unclear if the vessel, HMS Queen Elizabeth, will be the
only carrier of its kind to be deployed by the Royal Navy.
How many U.S.-built F-35 jets it will carry is an open
question too for the project 2.6 billion pounds ($4.42 billion)
over the original budget set out seven years ago.
For Britain's naval commanders, it's a moment to savour and
to lobby for greater and continued spending as politicians eye
further cuts to the country's defence spending to help try to
reduce large public debts.
"Credibility ... means investment in ships, submarines and
aircraft that are capable of credible standards of
war-fighting," Admiral Sir George Zambellas, First Sea Lord and
Chief of the Naval Staff, said ahead of the ceremony.
"Because, to put it bluntly, in our line of business, there
are no prizes for coming second."
The event, which will see a crowd of 4,000 gather at a
Scottish shipyard to watch the queen smash a bottle of Scotch
whisky against the hull, is heavy with political significance.
Scotland will vote on whether to break away from the United
Kingdom on Sept. 18 and the campaign against independence hopes
the event will remind Scots how many Scottish jobs are
underpinned by Britain's defence sector.
The sector employs more than 12,600 people in Scotland,
according to the British government, with around 4,000 jobs
directly linked to the aircraft carriers project.
SECOND CARRIER?
Prime Minister David Cameron, who is campaigning for
Scotland to remain part of Britain, will attend. On the eve of
the ceremony, he told Scots they'd be safer if they voted "no".
Even though it has made cuts, Britain remains the world's
fourth biggest military spender and Cameron, the leader of the
Conservative party, says an independent Scotland would struggle
to match Britain's armed forces.
Scottish nationalists dismiss that, saying they don't want
Britain's nuclear weapons on Scottish soil and wouldn't need
such a powerful military anyway.
Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent over
the last four years as part of a government plan to reduce a
record budget deficit, leaving it with an army which by 2020
will be the smallest it has been since the Napoleonic Wars of
the early nineteenth century.
The Royal Navy has been hard hit.
It had 50,500 personnel in 1995 but now has only 33,350. The
fleet size has also shrunk. In 2005, it had 11 destroyers, 20
frigates and 11 tactical submarines. Today, it has only six
destroyers, 13 frigates and seven tactical submarines.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is meant to be the first of two aircraft
carriers. But the fate of the second ship is unclear.
Identical to the first, it is already being built, but the
government won't decide whether Britain will use it until a
defence spending review in the second half of next year. Defence
experts say it could still be mothballed or sold.
Nor has Britain yet ordered the fighter jets for the
carriers. The original plan was to buy 138, but so far the
government has only committed to 48 and has bought just three
for training purposes.
A $5 billion order for 14 Lockheed Martin F-35 super-stealth
jets is expected this year however.
DEFENCE INDUSTRY
While Britain was one of only four NATO partners to meet
their agreed target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defence last
year, both U.S. and British military officials have said
spending cuts could affect its ability to fight wars.
With a deck the size of three football pitches and a belly
that can fit a mix of about 40 jets or helicopters inside, HMS
Queen Elizabeth is meant to be a gamechanger.
"In terms of size, scale and ability to deliver increased
strategic effect and international influence, the two aircraft
carriers under construction for the Royal Navy represent a step
change in military capability," independent defence analyst
Howard Wheeldon said.
Analysts say the $10.6 billion bill for the pair built by
the Aircraft Carrier Alliance - a consortium including British
engineering companies BAE Systems and Babcock,
and the UK division of France's Thales - is good value
in comparison to the U.S., which spent an estimated $12.9
billion on its new carrier.
The decision about the second ship, HMS Prince of Wales,
will be made by a new government elected in a vote in May 2015.
Britain's economy is improving but the defence budget is
likely to remain under pressure for some time.
The health and growth prospects of Britain's defence
industry is likely to play heavily on politicians' minds
Employing over 300,000 people directly and indirectly,
Britain is the world's second largest exporter of defence
equipment and services after the United States, with exports
netting 8.8 billion pounds in 2012.
"If we don't spend the money on defence and buy equipment
ourselves and equip our forces well, why should anybody buy from
us?," Wheeldon asked.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
