LONDON Feb 7 A passenger aircraft which was
intercepted and escorted by fighter jets to Stansted airport
northeast of London was diverted because of reports of a
disruptive passenger, British police said on Tuesday.
"This is not believed to be a hijack situation or terror
matter," Essex Police said in a statement. "The plane is
currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries."
The Ministry of Defence had earlier said Typhoon jets had
intercepted the aircraft, which had been en route to London's
Heathrow Airport, and escorted it to Stansted.
Flight tracking websites said Pakistan International
Airlines (PIA) flight PK757 from Lahore to Heathrow had been
diverted to Stansted.
PIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
