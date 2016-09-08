LONDON, Sept 8 Low-cost airline easyJet
said Britain's vote to leave the EU in June had a short-term
impact on UK consumer demand for holidays after sterling fell
against the euro, and appetite for holidays had since
normalised.
"We took a consumer hit because people think 'oh my God
Europe's more expensive', that normalises," Carolyn McCall told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.
easyJet said its plan to acquire an operating certificate in
another EU country, part of its preparation to be able to
continue to operate as it does currently when Britain, where it
is headquartered, is no longer part of the EU was "quite
advanced".
Air fares for European consumers are also likely to remain
at the levels they have done this year, next year, McCall said.
"There's no question in our minds that pricing will remain
low, brilliant for consumers. For the next year, we see 2016/17
being very similar to this year," she said.
easyJet's bigger competitor Ryanair said in
September that fares could fall by between 10 and 12 percent
over the six months between September and March.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Victoria Bryan)