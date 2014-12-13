LONDON Dec 13 A system failure affecting air
traffic control workstations was to blame for disruption to
thousands of passengers coming in and out of Britain's biggest
airports, officials said, as services returned to normal on
Saturday.
A small number of flights remain delayed or cancelled at
London's Heathrow Airport, which calls itself the world's
busiest international airport, according to its website.
Air traffic officials said Friday's system failure occurred
during a switchover of air controllers' workstations, which are
put into operation or placed on standby as demand varies.
"In this instance a transition between the two states caused
a failure in the system which has not been seen before,"
National Air Traffic Service said in a statement.
"The failure meant that the controllers were unable to
access all of the data regarding individual flight plans which
significantly increases their workload," NATS said, adding that
traffic was then reduced.
British Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin had on Friday
demanded a full explanation for the glitch that forced
authorities to limit access to British airspace at one of the
busiest times of year.
He will appear before lawmakers on Monday as a parliamentary
committee begins an investigation into the disruption.
The disruption was the second such incident in just over a
year to hit NATS's hub at Swanwick in southern England, one of
two main centres.
