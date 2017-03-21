LONDON, March 21 Britain has introduced
restrictions on carry-on electronic goods on direct inbound
flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi
Arabia for the safety of the public, a spokesman for Prime
Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the United States imposed similar restrictions on
planes coming from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries in
the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified
security threats.
"Direct flights to the UK from these destinations continue
to operate to the UK subject to these new measures being in
place," the spokesman told reporters. "We think these steps are
necessary and proportionate to allow passengers to travel
safely."
Passengers would not be allowed to bring phones, laptops or
tablets over 16 cm in length, 9.3 cm in width and with a depth
of over 1.5 cm into the cabin. These items would have to be in
checked-in hold luggage, he said.
