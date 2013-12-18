LONDON Dec 18 British Airways is to
become the first airline in Europe to allow their passengers to
keep their phones and tablet computers switched on throughout
their journey, the company said on Wednesday.
Although travellers will still not be allowed to text or
make phone calls, the agreement with Britain's Civil Aviation
Authority (CAA) lifts the current restrictions that require
devices to be turned off until the aircraft is airborne and
again when the aircraft is about to land.
Customers will, however, still have to put devices into
"flight safe" mode, which disables texts, phonecalls and network
access, the airline said. Wednesday's changes do not include
laptops.
Earlier this month the European Aviation Safety Agency said
airlines would be able to introduce such changes subject to
their own assessments.
"We know that our customers want to use their handheld
electronic devices more, so this will be very welcome news for
them," said Captain Ian Pringle, flight training manager at
British Airways.
"The easing of restrictions will provide an average of 30
minutes additional personal screen time."
Business travellers on BA's flights between London's City
Airport and New York can already send texts and access WiFi.
The changes will come in on Dec. 19.