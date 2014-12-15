LONDON Dec 15 Britain will establish an
independent inquiry into a technical failure at an air traffic
control centre which caused widespread disruption to flights in
and out of London last week.
The National Air Traffic Service (NATS) and the UK Civil
Aviation Authority said in a statement on Monday they would
appoint a chairman and a number of experts to study the causes
and responses, in a bid to try to avoid future incidents.
Hundreds of flights to and from London were disrupted on
Friday causing knock-on effects to air travel across Europe, in
a technical failure which a senior British government minister
called "simply unacceptable".
It was the second such incident in just over a year to hit
the National Air Traffic Service's hub at Swanwick in southern
England, one of NATS's two main centres.
Heathrow, London's main airport, is a major hub for
international transfers, meaning the disruption was felt far
beyond Britain.
