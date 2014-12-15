(Adds comments from transport minister, PM)
LONDON Dec 15 Britain will set up an inquiry
into a technical failure at an air traffic control centre that
caused widespread disruption to London flights last week, an
investigation that the transport minister said should be
completed by March.
Hundreds of flights to and from London were disrupted on
Friday, causing knock-on effects to air travel across Europe, in
an incident which British Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin
called "simply unacceptable".
The National Air Traffic Service (NATS) and the aviation
regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said on Monday
that they would set up an independent inquiry.
They said they would appoint a chairman and several experts
to study the causes of and responses to the failure, in a bid to
try to avoid similar incidents in future.
"I want it to be done as quickly as possible. I do want some
speed in this," McLoughlin told a committee of lawmakers as they
grilled him over the incident.
He said the inquiry should produce an interim report by the
end of January and publish its final findings some time in
March.
Prime Minister David Cameron said the inquiry needed to
examine the failure "very, very carefully".
"Our skies, our air traffic control, is a hugely important
business and safety issue for Britain," he told the BBC.
Heathrow - London's main airport - is a major hub for
international transfers, meaning the disruption was felt far
beyond Britain.
The incident was the second such incident in just over a
year at the NATS hub at Swanwick in southern England, one of its
two main centres.
McLoughlin told lawmakers that since last year's hitch, NATS
had improved its performance. He said operations were back up
and running much more quickly in the wake of the most recent
incident compared with last year.
He denied criticism that NATS, which is jointly owned by the
government, a group of airlines including British Airways owner
IAG and others, was suffering from under-investment,
saying the service typically spent around 140 million pounds
($219 million) a year on its IT systems.
Officials from the CAA and NATS will appear before lawmakers
on Wednesday as part of the parliamentary committee's
investigation into the disruption.
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by William
James; editing by Kate Holton and Pravin Char)