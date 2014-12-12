LONDON Dec 12 British Transport Secretary
Patrick McLoughlin said he had asked for a full explanation for
Friday's "simply unacceptable" aviation disruption caused by a
problem at the air traffic controller NATS' centre in southern
England.
"Any disruption to our aviation system is a matter of the
utmost concern, especially at this time of year in the run up to
the holiday season," he said in a statement. "Disruption on this
scale is simply unacceptable and I have asked NATS for a full
explanation of this evening's incident.
"I also want to know what steps will be taken to prevent
this happening again," he added.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, Editing by Paul Sandle)