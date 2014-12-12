LONDON Dec 12 British Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said he had asked for a full explanation for Friday's "simply unacceptable" aviation disruption caused by a problem at the air traffic controller NATS' centre in southern England.

"Any disruption to our aviation system is a matter of the utmost concern, especially at this time of year in the run up to the holiday season," he said in a statement. "Disruption on this scale is simply unacceptable and I have asked NATS for a full explanation of this evening's incident.

"I also want to know what steps will be taken to prevent this happening again," he added. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, Editing by Paul Sandle)