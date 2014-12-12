LONDON Dec 12 All parts of British air
operations will start to get back to normal over the next two
hours after a technical failure grounded flights on Friday
afternoon, a spokesman for the air traffic control body NATS
said.
"The system is back up and running now," the spokesman,
Martin Rolfe, told the BBC. "Over the course of the next couple
of hours all parts of aviation infrastructure will start getting
back to normal -- the airports, the airlines and air traffic."
Asked why the failure had occurred, he replied: "at this
stage we are still investigating the cause."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)