* IAG, Virgin Atlantic, Easyjet, Ryanair CEOs write to
finance minister
* Airlines say levy is damaging to UK business, tourism
By Rhys Jones and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 17 The UK and Ireland's
biggest airlines on Thursday called on the British government to
scrap Air Passenger Duty (APD), saying its negative impact on
the economy was outweighing any benefit from the revenue raised.
Passengers have to pay between 24 pounds and 170 pounds in
APD, depending on the length of flight, substantially more than
when the tax was introduced in 1994. Business and first class
passengers also have to pay more than those in economy.
In an open letter to Britain's finance minister George
Osborne, the chief executives of Easyjet, Ryanair
, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways owner IAG
called for an independent report on the economic
effects of the tax.
They said what is happening in the UK mirrors what occurred
in the Netherlands in 2008/9 when a similar air tax was imposed.
That levy was abandoned after a year following a study which
showed the harmful effects on the Dutch economy were nearly four
times greater than the revenue it produced.
"For hard-working families APD is a tax too far for the
privilege of taking a well-earned holiday. It is also a tax on
tourism and a tax on business," the CEOs said in the letter.
"Aviation doesn't just drive exports -- it is a major
exporter in its own right with our airlines earning nearly 11
billion pounds ($17.4 billion) of foreign revenues every year.
Tourism is one of the UK's most important earners and is worth
115 billion pounds to the UK economy."
IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh said the airlines had
come together in a rare show of unity to demonstrate their
conviction over the issue.
"How often do you see four bitter rivals who are often
abusive to one another come together like this? This is how
serious we are to see APD scrapped," he said at a news
conference in London.
Ryanair's Michael O'Leary said airlines would not benefit in
terms of profitability from the levy being scrapped.
"If the tax is scrapped the money goes into the pockets of
travellers-not the airlines," he said.
The airlines say the tax, which is applied to most flights
originating in the UK, penalises holidaymakers and makes Britain
a less attractive destination.
First introduced to combat greenhouse gas emissions, they
said it should be abolished with the introduction of the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme next year.
"We take our responsibility to the environment very
seriously and have taken steps to reduce our impact. We support
emissions trading (ETS) in principle but a combination of both
APD and ETS when it is introduced is unsustainable," the airline
CEOs said in their letter to Osborne.
A Treasury spokesman said that the government had frozen APD
this year, and that, unlike many other countries, the UK did not
levy value-added tax on flights.
"We consulted on a range of reforms to APD, including
simplifying the tax and making it fairer by extending APD to
private jets. We will say more on this in the coming weeks," the
spokesman said.
($1=0.633 British Pounds)
