* Airshow jet crashes into busy road, kills seven
* More bodies may be found overnight, police warn
* Plane was a vintage Hawker Hunter fighter jet
* Pilot in a serious condition in hospital
By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg
LONDON, Aug 22 A jet aircraft ploughed into
several cars on a busy road near an airshow in southern England
on Saturday, killing at least seven people, police said.
The vintage Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed onto the A27
road, close to an airport in Shoreham where the airshow was
taking place, near the south coast city of Brighton.
All those who died were on the road at the time of the
crash, police said, adding that it was possible more bodies
might be found overnight and on Sunday. The pilot is in a
serious condition in hospital.
The ambulance service said 14 people were treated at the
scene, with four taken to hospital.
Video footage posted online showed the plane in the process
of executing an acrobatic loop before it hit the ground, causing
an explosion which appeared to engulf some cars.
"He'd gone up into a loop and as he was coming out of the
loop I just thought, you're too low, you're too low, pull up,"
the BBC quoted an eyewitness, Stephen Jones, as saying.
"And he flew straight into the ground either on or very
close to the A27, which runs past the airport."
Media reports said the pilot of the plane was pulled from
burning wreckage.
The crash happened at around 1:20 pm (1220 GMT). Shoreham
Airshow cancelled its event, which was due to run into Sunday.
The Hawker Hunter is a single-seater jet which was developed
by Britain in the 1950s.
Seven people were killed when two planes practising for an
airshow collided in Slovakia on Thursday. A U.S. Army
parachutist died after he was involved in a mid-air collision
with another parachutist at a Chicago airshow last Saturday.
