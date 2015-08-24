LONDON Aug 24 The number of people killed when
a jet aircraft crashed onto a busy road near an airshow in
southern England on Saturday could climb to nearly 20, British
police said on Monday.
"It's too early to tell but I'd be surprised if (the death
toll) doesn't go above 11," Assistant Chief Constable of Sussex
Police, Steve Barry, was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"If it would be below 20 then that would be probably the
best estimate that I could give you at this stage."
Police said on Saturday that seven people died in the crash
and then raised the likely death toll to 11 on Sunday.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg)