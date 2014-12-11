LONDON Dec 11 A British Airways aircraft landed safely back at London's Heathrow Airport after being forced to return shortly following take-off when residents living below the flight path in southern England reported hearing a loud bang.

"The aircraft landed safely back at Heathrow after a technical problem," British Airways said in a statement.

Media reports said householders living in Kent to the southeast of London had heard a bang as the plane flew overheard. The reports said the crew had had a problem retracting the undercarriage.

British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group, said that the passengers would soon be on another aircraft and on their way to Dubai. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)