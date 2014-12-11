LONDON Dec 11 A British Airways
aircraft landed safely back at London's Heathrow Airport after
being forced to return shortly following take-off when residents
living below the flight path in southern England reported
hearing a loud bang.
"The aircraft landed safely back at Heathrow after a
technical problem," British Airways said in a statement.
Media reports said householders living in Kent to the
southeast of London had heard a bang as the plane flew
overheard. The reports said the crew had had a problem
retracting the undercarriage.
British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group, said
that the passengers would soon be on another aircraft and on
their way to Dubai.
