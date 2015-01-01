(Shows unruly passenger restrained and arrested)
LONDON Jan 1 A Qatar Airways flight from New
York was forced to make an unscheduled landing at a British
airport due to a disruptive passenger, local police said on
Thursday.
"It would appear the staff had to restrain a male during the
flight and the pilot had to re-route and land at Manchester.
Police attended and have arrested the male," a police spokesman
said.
The airport had earlier said the flight, which was headed to
Doha, was diverted due to a minor medical issue.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland and
Susan Thomas)