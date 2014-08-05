(Recasts, updates with new details, Qatar Airways statement)
By Andrew Yates
MANCHESTER, England Aug 5 Britain scrambled two
fighter jets on Tuesday to escort a Qatar Airways plane into
Manchester airport after the pilot reported a possible explosive
device on board. A passenger was later arrested on suspicion of
making a hoax bomb threat.
The incident, which prompted the authorities to close the
northern England airport for 25 minutes, briefly raised fears of
a terrorism attack.
Qatar Airways said the Airbus A330-300 plane was flight QR23
from Doha to Manchester with 269 passengers and 13 crew on
board.
A Reuters photographer saw armed police remove a handcuffed
male passenger dressed in baggy trousers and a sports shirt from
the plane.
"We can confirm that Typhoon aircraft were launched from RAF
Coningsby in their quick reaction alert role this afternoon to
investigate a civilian aircraft whose pilot had requested
assistance," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
"The aircraft was escorted to Manchester where it landed
safely. This incident is now being handled by the civilian
authorities."
Greater Manchester Police said on their official Twitter
feed that they had detained one man in connection with the
incident.
"A man who was on board the plane ... has been arrested on
suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat," they said.
Britain has a standard response to such incidents which
always involves scrambling fighter jets and emergency services.
In May 2013, fighter jets escorted a Pakistan International
Airlines passenger plane to Stansted Airport near London where
police went on board and arrested two men on suspicion of
endangering an aircraft.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, William James, Kylie MacLellan,
Sarah Young, Tess Little and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by
Stephen Addison and Andrew Osborn)