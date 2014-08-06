LONDON Aug 6 Police said on Wednesday that a
47-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of making a hoax
bomb threat on a flight into Manchester airport had been
sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Britain scrambled two fighter jets on Tuesday to escort a
Qatar Airways plane into Manchester after the pilot reported a
possible explosive device on board, briefly raising fears of a
terrorism attack and prompting authorities to close the airport
for 25 minutes.
A Reuters photographer saw armed police remove a handcuffed
male passenger dressed in baggy trousers and a sports shirt from
the plane, flight QR23 from Doha to Manchester. The Airbus
A330-300 had 269 passengers and 13 crew on board.
"Following his arrest he was assessed by medical staff and
again by a mental health team," Greater Manchester Police said
in a statement.
"He was subsequently sectioned to allow for a fuller
assessment and appropriate treatment," it added.
