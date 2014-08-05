LONDON Aug 5 British fighter jets escorted a
passenger plane into Manchester airport on Tuesday after the
pilot reported that a suspect device was possibly on board,
police said.
"An incoming plane has been escorted into the airport by the
Royal Air Force as a result of information received by the pilot
about a possible device on board," Chief Superintendent John
O'Hare said in a statement.
"We don't know how genuine this threat is but it is
absolutely vital we deal with the situation as a full
emergency," he added.
The Ministry of Defence declined to comment.
A spokesman for the airport said the plane was operated by
Qatar Airways.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)