LONDON Oct 25 British transport minister Chris
Grayling said on Tuesday that the public consultation process on
expanding Heathrow Airport was not likely to change its position
in favour of a new runway at the west London site.
"The government has decided very clearly today on its
recommendation," Grayling said when asked whether the
consultation could result in the government changing its
decision. "We're not entering this process with a view to
changing our minds."
