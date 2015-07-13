LONDON, July 13 London's Heathrow Airport
said flights would be delayed on Monday after a group
of activists gained access to its northern runway to stage a
protest against the possible expansion of Britain's biggest
airport.
Heathrow was selected as the site for a new runway in south
east England earlier this month, causing disappointment for some
local residents and climate change groups who oppose airport
expansion.
The airport, situated west of London, said it was working
with the police to resolve the incident.
"Both runways are open although there will still be delays -
we are sorry for the disruption to passengers. Our priority
remains to ensure the safe running of the airport," the airport
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)