LONDON, July 13 Heathrow Airport was forced to
cancel 13 flights on Monday after activists cut through a
perimeter fence and chained themselves together on a runway to
protest against the possible expansion of Britain's biggest
airport.
In a stunt which raised questions about the security of
Europe's busiest airport, a group of at least 12 activists said
it took only minutes to get through the apparently unguarded
wire fence at around 0230 GMT allowing them access to the
northern runway.
The protest was eventually ended by police more than seven
hours later, the airport said.
The activists, from a group called 'Plane Stupid' which
opposes the growth of aviation, said a 23 billion pound ($36
billion) plan to build a third runway at Heathrow would increase
carbon emissions and would trigger further protests.
"These individuals have since been removed by police,"
Heathrow Airport said in a statement. "Both runways were
operational throughout, although there have been some delays and
a few cancellations."
Pictures posted by activists on Twitter showed them chained
together, some smiling under blankets at dawn and lying beside
the black scars left by the tyres of jets. Later pictures showed
some being led away by British police.
Although frustrating for business and summer holiday
travellers, the 13 cancellations are a small part of the average
1,290 daily landings and departures at Heathrow.
The size of the runway meant most planes were able to take
off during the protest. Police said they had made nine arrests.
At a time when Britain is on its second highest alert level
of "severe" -- meaning a militant attack is considered highly
likely -- the incursion on to the runway also underscored the
challenge in guarding an airport with miles of fences and a maze
of hangars.
HEATHROW BATTLE?
The disruption indicates the potential challenge the airport
will face if Prime Minister David Cameron decides to grant
Heathrow a third runway, a decision he is due to take by year
end.
Heathrow was selected as the site for a new
runway in south east England earlier this month and ministers
say Britain needs at least one new runway if London is to remain
the dominant city in its timezone.
For decades, politicians have discussed where to build the
runway but have shied away from a final decision that they
expect will provoke a vociferous campaign by environmentalists
and residents.
The runway "was accessed through the fence. It took a matter
of minutes," Joshua Virasami, an activist who said he was
involved in the planning of the protest, told Reuters.
"No if, no buts, airport expansion will not happen, and we
will ensure that," he said. Another activist told Reuters that
no guards were around when they cut through the fence.
Previous plans to build a new runway at Heathrow were
scrapped in 2010, in part due to environmental concerns.
Heathrow's largest shareholder is Spanish infrastructure
firm Ferrovial. Other partners include Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment
Corp.
