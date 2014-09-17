Sept 17 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is buying
out co-shareholder Australian asset manager Macquarie Group Ltd
in Bristol Airport, giving the Canadian company control
of UK's ninth busiest airport.
Although the companies did not disclose financial terms of
the deal, a source told Reuters in July that Ontario Teachers'
could spend up to 250 million pounds ($407 million) to buy
Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund's 50 percent stake.
Bristol Airport posted a pretax profit of 25.8 million
pounds in 2013.
The deal is expected to close by the end of September, the
companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
(1 US dollar = 0.61 British pound)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)