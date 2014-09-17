(Adds details, background)
Sept 17 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is buying
out co-shareholder Australian asset manager Macquarie Group Ltd
in Bristol Airport, giving the Canadian company
complete control of UK's ninth busiest airport.
Although the companies did not disclose financial terms of
the deal, a source told Reuters in July that Ontario Teachers
could spend up to 250 million pounds ($408 million) to buy
Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund's (MEIF) 50 percent
stake.
Bristol Airport, which acts as a key gateway for passengers
travelling to the south-west of England, reported a pretax
profit of 25.8 million pounds for 2013.
Ontario Teachers, Canada's largest single-profession pension
plan, originally invested in Bristol Airport in 2001 and raised
its stake to 49 percent in 2009.
While Macquarie, the world's largest infrastructure asset
manager, held bulk of the remaining stake, the other 1 percent
belonged to Sydney Airport. Ontario Teachers acquired Sydney
Airport's stake last year.
"Macquarie and Teachers have been instrumental in supporting
the expansion of the Airport's route network and significantly
enhanced facilities for passengers," Bristol Airport Chief
Executive Robert Sinclair said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bristol Airport catered to more than 6 million customers in
2013, more than double the 2.7 million passengers that were
travelling through its doors in 2001.
The deal, which is expected to close by the end of
September, marks a way for Macquarie to exit the investment
before its 1.5 billion euro ($1.9 billion) MEIF reaches the end
of its life.
For Ontario Teachers, it is another step towards its aim of
expanding its infrastructure holdings from $12 billion to around
$18 billion.
Hillbrook Partners, Macquarie Capital, Altitude Aviation
Advisory, Ernst and Young and Baker McKenzie advised Macquarie
on the deal.
(1 US dollar = 0.61 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 0.7719 euro)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)