* BA jet bound for Oslo makes emergency landing at London
Heathrow
* Right engine burst into flames, casing of left engine
ripped off
* BA cancels short-haul flights to and from Heathrow until
1500 GMT
By Rhys Jones and Kate Holton
LONDON, May 24 A British Airways plane with 80
people on board made an emergency landing at London's Heathrow
airport on Friday after the right engine burst into flames
shortly after take-off and the casing ripped away from the left.
The British carrier, part of IAG, said all 75
passengers and five crew members were safe after having been
evacuated from the aircraft down emergency chutes on landing.
Video footage taken on board the plane as it came into land
revealed the silver internal components of the engine.
Flight BA 762 from Heathrow to Oslo was forced to turn back
due to what BA called a "technical fault". The Airbus A319 was
powered by two IAE V2500 engines.
BA has started an investigation into the incident along with
the Air Accident Investigation Bureau but said it had yet to
determine the nature of the problem.
Jon Chaplin, a director of Norweigan firm TradeWinds, who
was aboard the flight, said the casing of the left engine
started to come away during take off and that the right engine
exploded as the plane was coming into land.
"As the plane started to gather speed on the runway for
take-off, the engine casing came loose and started flapping and
at the point of take-off it snapped off with a loud bang," he
added.
"On the descent back into Heathrow the right engine burst
into flames, creating an orange glow visible throughout the
cabin. People were relatively calm until the engine blew and
then started to panic."
TRAVEL DISRUPTION
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, closed both its runways
to deal with the matter. They have now reopened but the incident
is likely to lead to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at
Heathrow, which operates at close to full capacity.
The incident will likely cause disruption for families
getting away over the school half-term holiday, which starts on
Monday. Britain also has a public holiday on Monday, adding to
the number of travellers using Heathrow.
"We were able to reopen the northern runway within two hours
of the incident and we are now focused on returning the airport
to normal as quickly as possible," Heathrow's duty manager Mark
Freeman said.
The temporary closure will result in a number of cancelled
flights throughout the day, he said. About 1,300 flights take
off and land at Heathrow every day.
BA, the airport's largest airline at Heathrow, said it had
cancelled all its short-haul flights to and from Heathrow until
1500 GMT on Friday.
The emergency landing could bring renewed calls for Heathrow
to be expanded. The coalition government blocked the
construction of a third runway in 2010 because of environmental
concerns.
A spokesman for the London fire brigade said its crews
extinguished the fire quickly.
BA's A319s are powered by two IAE V2500 engines made by the
International Aero Engines consortium, part-owned by Pratt &
Whitney parent UTC.
Shares in IAG were 2.2 percent down at 272.2 pence by 1130
GMT.