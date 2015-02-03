LONDON Feb 3 Sixty business leaders urged
Britain's political leaders on Tuesday to commit in their
election manifestos to make a swift decision on the
controversial issue of London airport expansion.
Lawmakers have for years agreed that Britain needs a new
runway to remain economically competitive, but deciding where is
a toxic political issue because of the cost and impact on the
environment. A government-commissioned taskforce is due to make
a recommendation this summer.
The 60 business leaders signed a letter asking politicians
campaigning for Britain's May 7 general election to promise to
act swiftly on the taskforce's advice.
"We are concerned that unless politicians act swiftly on
airports expansion, the growing cost of deferring a strategy to
deliver new runways, which is costing our economy billions in
trade and investment, will only increase," the letter said.
Plans for expanding London's airports have been on and off
the table since the 1970s. But with demand for air travel
growing fast, and the largest airport Heathrow operating close
to full capacity, the issue has come to a head.
The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition that won the
2010 election scrapped the previous Labour government's plans to
build a new runway at Heathrow, west of London.
The current Commission is considering two options to build
at Heathrow and one to add a runway to Gatwick, south of the
capital. It has been subject to a 12-week public consultation
period which closed late on Tuesday.
Signatories to the public letter included bosses of Aberdeen
Asset Management, Associated British Foods,
British Land, InterContinental Hotel Group,
Legal & General, WPP and London stores Harrods
and Selfridges.
