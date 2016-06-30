LONDON, June 30 Britain is to further delay a
decision on whether to build a new runway at London's Heathrow
Airport until a new leader of the governing Conservative party
is elected, the BBC reported on Thursday.
The government had been expected to announce this summer
where it planned to build new aiport capacity and Prime Minister
David Cameron's spokeswoman had said on Monday that there was no
change in the timetable for the decision.
Cameron's government has considering for four years where to
build a new runway, with Heathrow seen as the front-runner over
rival Gatwick. Cameron is now set to resign by October,
prompting a Conservative leadership contest.
One of the contenders, former London mayor Boris Johnson,
opposes expanding Heathrow.
