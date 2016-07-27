LONDON, July 27 Britain's government has
approved a 344 million pounds ($451 million) expansion to London
City Airport, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.
London City is located a few miles east of the Canary Wharf
financial district and mostly handles short-haul flights to
business destinations within Europe.
"Making it easier to visit and do business in the City of
London will help drive forward our economy and further
strengthen the city's status as the world's leading financial
centre," Hammond said in a statement.
Hammond is keen to boost investment and preserve the status
of the City of London in the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to
leave the EU.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)