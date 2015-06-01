LONDON, June 2 The owners of Manchester Airport
plan to invest 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) over 10 years to
upgrade Britain's third largest airport and help it compete
harder with Heathrow for passengers.
Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, is operating at full
capacity and is vying with Gatwick for backing for expansion
from a commission due to report this summer.
While London's two biggest airports await the outcome of the
three-year commission, Manchester Airport, in north west
England, has been expanding its long-haul routes, giving
passengers an alternative to travelling south to Heathrow.
"Over the next 10 years, the airport will continue to
develop as a global gateway for the UK," Manchester Airport
Group Chief Executive Charlie Cornish said on Tuesday.
Should it gain government backing, building of a new runway
in the southeast would not be complete until the middle of the
next decade, giving other airports in Britain a chance to add
new flights as demand for air travel grows.
Manchester Airport grew passenger numbers by 6 percent in
its last financial year and expects to add another 5 percent in
the 2015-16 period. The 1 billion pound investment programme
would ensure it can handle more flights and passengers.
The airport expansion also fits in with efforts by British
Finance Minister George Osborne to improve road and rail links
between northern English cities like Manchester, Liverpool and
Leeds to create a conurbation with the scale and resources to
compete with London.
"All the research we've done is that passengers are looking
to ideally travel from their local airport," Cornish said.
He said the airport was bringing in more longhaul routes,
including to the U.S. and the Middle East, where airlines like
Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways had added capacity
in the last few years.
The investment, funded by a combination of improving
cashflow and some additional debt, will involve expanding the
main terminal building and improving another terminal, said the
airport.
Manchester and Stansted, Britain's fourth largest airport,
are part of Manchester Airport Group which is owned by an
Australian pension fund and a group of regional councils around
Manchester.
($1 = 0.6553 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)