LONDON Oct 8 The Scottish government unveiled
plans on Tuesday to buy Prestwick airport near Glasgow from the
current owner, New Zealand utilities investor Infratil Ltd
, to safeguard jobs.
Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped
negotiations with Infratil to take Glasgow's second airport into
public ownership would take no longer than six weeks.
She said Infratil had been trying to sell Prestwick Airport
and Manston Airport in Kent, southeast England, since March last
year and some private investors had shown interest but none was
able to commit on a timescale acceptable to Infratil.
"Prestwick Airport's importance to the local Ayrshire and
wider Scottish economy cannot be overstated - and it is vital
that all efforts are made to keep the airport open," Sturgeon
said in a statement, giving no further details on the talks.
Sturgeon said about 300 people depended directly on the
airport for employment with 1,400 associated with the facility.
A wider "aerospace cluster" of industry at Prestwick supported
about 3,200 jobs.
She said she was confident that the government, which
already owns 11 mainly small airports linking remote
communities, could return Prestwick Airport to profitability.
Infratil has been open about its plans to sell its British
airport investments as it refocuses its investment portfolio.
Marko Bogoievski, Infratil's chief executive, said in a
statement that the company recognised the importance of these
airports to their local communities and wanted to secure new
owners with the capacity to support their future success.
No one was immediately available from Manston Airport to
commment.
Shares in Infratil, a top-10 stock, closed at NZ$2.51 on
Tuesday before the Scottish government's announcement.